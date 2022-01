Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Streaming

The inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket starts on January 20. The tournament featuring three teams comprising of former cricketers would compete with each other over a span of nine days. India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants are the three teams participating in the unique league. In the tournament opener, India Maharajas would lock horns with the Asia Lions.

Legends League Cricket 2022 How to Watch

Sony Network is where you can watch all the action. For live streaming, you can go to SonyLiv and for TV broadcast Sony Ten would be your destination. All the matches will begin at 8 PM IST, 6:30 PM local time.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Full squads

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Subramanium Badrinath, Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Nayan Mongia, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny.

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Misbah ul Haq (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Yousuf, Nuwan Kulasekara, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Azhar Mahmood.

World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Daren Sammy (captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Imran Tahir, Daniel Vettori, Corey Anderson, Morne Morkel, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor, Monty Panesar, Albie Morkel, Owais Shah.

Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule