Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Streaming

The inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket starts on January 20. The tournament featuring three teams comprising of former cricketers would compete with each other over a span of nine days. India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants are the three teams participating in the unique league. In the tournament opener, India Maharajas would lock horns with the Asia Lions.Also Read - IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag Reacts on CSK Captain MS Dhoni's New Look in Latest Ad | WATCH VIDEO

Legends League Cricket 2022 How to Watch

Sony Network is where you can watch all the action. For live streaming, you can go to SonyLiv and for TV broadcast Sony Ten would be your destination. All the matches will begin at 8 PM IST, 6:30 PM local time. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: India or Pakistan - Who Will Win? Shoaib Akhtar Makes BOLD Prediction

Legends League Cricket 2022: Full squads

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Subramanium Badrinath, Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Nayan Mongia, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny. Also Read - INM vs ASL, Legends Cricket League Dream 11 Team Prediction LLC - T20 Match 04: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today India Maharajas vs Asia Lions T20 at Al Amerat 08:00 PM IST Jan 24 Mon

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Misbah ul Haq (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Yousuf, Nuwan Kulasekara, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Azhar Mahmood.

World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Daren Sammy (captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Imran Tahir, Daniel Vettori, Corey Anderson, Morne Morkel, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor, Monty Panesar, Albie Morkel, Owais Shah.

Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule