Legends League Cricket 2023 Full Schedule, Timings: All You Need To Know

Four venues have been selected for LLC 2023. Ranchi, Jammu, Vizag and Surat will host the tournament. The Knockout games and the Final will be held in Surat.

New Delhi: The 2nd season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will start from November 18th with the inclusion of two new teams in the franchise T20I tournament. A total of six teams will compete in a round-robin format. Overall 19 matches will be played and it will be a 22-day tournament. The six teams that will be competing in the 2nd season of the tournament are India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Bhilwara Kings, Manipal Tigers, Southern Super Stars and Urbanisers Hyderabad.

“Legends League Cricket last season was a huge success, and we are ready to entertain the fans in the upcoming season. With the games being played at Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat, we are not just hosting a tournament; we are spreading the love for the game far and wide in the country. We partnered with PayTm and PayTm Insider which has a wider customer base and reach for the ticket sales as well, which will help us bring more fans to the stadium”, Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO of Legends League Cricket said.

Four venues have been selected for the tournament. Ranchi, Jammu, Vizag and Surat will host the tournament. The Knockout games and the Final will be held in Surat.

LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET SCHEDULE 2023

DATE DAY MATCH NO. TIME Team 1 Team 2 18.11.2023 Saturday Match 1 19:00 India Capitals Bhilwara Kings 20.11.2023 Monday Match 2 19:00 Manipal Tigers Gujarat Giants 21.11.2023 Tuesday Match 3 19:00 Urbanrisers Hyderabad Southern Super Stars 22.11.2023 Wednesday Match 4 19:00 Bhilwara Kings Gujarat Giants 23.11.2023 Thursday Match 5 15:00 India Capitals Urbanrisers Hyderabad 24.11.2023 Friday Match 6 19:00 Bhilwara Kings Manipal Tigers 25.11.2023 Saturday Match 7 19:00 India Capitals Southern Super Stars 26.11.2023 Sunday Match 8 15:00 Gujarat Giants Urbanrisers Hyderabad 27.11.2023 Monday Match 9 19:00 Manipal Tigers Southern Super Stars 29.11.2023 Wednesday Match 10 19:00 Bhilwara Kings Southern Super Stars 30.11.2023 Thursday Match 11 19:00 India Capitals Gujarat Giants 1.12.2023 Friday Match 12 15:00 Bhilwara Kings Urbanrisers Hyderabad 2.12.2023 Saturday Match 13 19:00 India Capitals Manipal Tigers 3.12.2023 Sunday Match 14 15:00 Gujarat Giants Southern Super Stars 4.12.2023 Monday Match 15 19:00 Manipal Tigers Urbanrisers Hyderabad 5.12.2023 Tuesday Match 16: Qualifier 1 19:00 Rank 1 Rank 2 6.12.2023 Wednesday Match 17: Eliminator 19:00 Rank 3 Rank 4 7.12.2023 Thursday Match 18: Qualifier 2 19:00 Loser of Qualifier 1 Winner of Eliminator 9.12.2023 Saturday Match 19: Finals 19:00 Winner of Qualifier 1 Winner of Qualifier 2

