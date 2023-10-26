By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Legends League Cricket 2023 Full Schedule, Timings: All You Need To Know
Four venues have been selected for LLC 2023. Ranchi, Jammu, Vizag and Surat will host the tournament. The Knockout games and the Final will be held in Surat.
New Delhi: The 2nd season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will start from November 18th with the inclusion of two new teams in the franchise T20I tournament. A total of six teams will compete in a round-robin format. Overall 19 matches will be played and it will be a 22-day tournament. The six teams that will be competing in the 2nd season of the tournament are India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Bhilwara Kings, Manipal Tigers, Southern Super Stars and Urbanisers Hyderabad.
“Legends League Cricket last season was a huge success, and we are ready to entertain the fans in the upcoming season. With the games being played at Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat, we are not just hosting a tournament; we are spreading the love for the game far and wide in the country. We partnered with PayTm and PayTm Insider which has a wider customer base and reach for the ticket sales as well, which will help us bring more fans to the stadium”, Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO of Legends League Cricket said.
LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET SCHEDULE 2023
|DATE
|DAY
|MATCH NO.
|TIME
|Team 1
|Team 2
|18.11.2023
|Saturday
|Match 1
|19:00
|India Capitals
|Bhilwara Kings
|20.11.2023
|Monday
|Match 2
|19:00
|Manipal Tigers
|Gujarat Giants
|21.11.2023
|Tuesday
|Match 3
|19:00
|Urbanrisers Hyderabad
|Southern Super Stars
|22.11.2023
|Wednesday
|Match 4
|19:00
|Bhilwara Kings
|Gujarat Giants
|23.11.2023
|Thursday
|Match 5
|15:00
|India Capitals
|Urbanrisers Hyderabad
|24.11.2023
|Friday
|Match 6
|19:00
|Bhilwara Kings
|Manipal Tigers
|25.11.2023
|Saturday
|Match 7
|19:00
|India Capitals
|Southern Super Stars
|26.11.2023
|Sunday
|Match 8
|15:00
|Gujarat Giants
|Urbanrisers Hyderabad
|27.11.2023
|Monday
|Match 9
|19:00
|Manipal Tigers
|Southern Super Stars
|29.11.2023
|Wednesday
|Match 10
|19:00
|Bhilwara Kings
|Southern Super Stars
|30.11.2023
|Thursday
|Match 11
|19:00
|India Capitals
|Gujarat Giants
|1.12.2023
|Friday
|Match 12
|15:00
|Bhilwara Kings
|Urbanrisers Hyderabad
|2.12.2023
|Saturday
|Match 13
|19:00
|India Capitals
|Manipal Tigers
|3.12.2023
|Sunday
|Match 14
|15:00
|Gujarat Giants
|Southern Super Stars
|4.12.2023
|Monday
|Match 15
|19:00
|Manipal Tigers
|Urbanrisers Hyderabad
|5.12.2023
|Tuesday
|Match 16: Qualifier 1
|19:00
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|6.12.2023
|Wednesday
|Match 17: Eliminator
|19:00
|Rank 3
|Rank 4
|7.12.2023
|Thursday
|Match 18: Qualifier 2
|19:00
|Loser of Qualifier 1
|Winner of Eliminator
|9.12.2023
|Saturday
|Match 19: Finals
|19:00
|Winner of Qualifier 1
|Winner of Qualifier 2
