Legends League Cricket 2023 Full Schedule, Timings: All You Need To Know

Four venues have been selected for LLC 2023. Ranchi, Jammu, Vizag and Surat will host the tournament. The Knockout games and the Final will be held in Surat.

Published: October 26, 2023 2:52 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Legends League Cricket 2023 Full Schedule, Timings: All You Need To Know. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The 2nd season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will start from November 18th with the inclusion of two new teams in the franchise T20I tournament. A total of six teams will compete in a round-robin format. Overall 19 matches will be played and it will be a 22-day tournament. The six teams that will be competing in the 2nd season of the tournament are India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Bhilwara Kings, Manipal Tigers, Southern Super Stars and Urbanisers Hyderabad.

“Legends League Cricket last season was a huge success, and we are ready to entertain the fans in the upcoming season. With the games being played at Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat, we are not just hosting a tournament; we are spreading the love for the game far and wide in the country. We partnered with PayTm and PayTm Insider which has a wider customer base and reach for the ticket sales as well, which will help us bring more fans to the stadium”, Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO of Legends League Cricket said.

Four venues have been selected for the tournament. Ranchi, Jammu, Vizag and Surat will host the tournament. The Knockout games and the Final will be held in Surat.

LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET SCHEDULE 2023

DATEDAYMATCH NO.TIMETeam 1Team 2
18.11.2023SaturdayMatch 119:00India CapitalsBhilwara Kings
20.11.2023MondayMatch 219:00Manipal TigersGujarat Giants
21.11.2023TuesdayMatch 319:00Urbanrisers HyderabadSouthern Super Stars
22.11.2023WednesdayMatch 419:00Bhilwara KingsGujarat Giants
23.11.2023ThursdayMatch 515:00India CapitalsUrbanrisers Hyderabad
24.11.2023FridayMatch 619:00Bhilwara KingsManipal Tigers
25.11.2023SaturdayMatch 719:00India CapitalsSouthern Super Stars
26.11.2023SundayMatch 815:00Gujarat GiantsUrbanrisers Hyderabad
27.11.2023MondayMatch 919:00Manipal TigersSouthern Super Stars
29.11.2023WednesdayMatch 1019:00Bhilwara KingsSouthern Super Stars
30.11.2023ThursdayMatch 1119:00India CapitalsGujarat Giants
1.12.2023FridayMatch 1215:00Bhilwara KingsUrbanrisers Hyderabad
2.12.2023SaturdayMatch 1319:00India CapitalsManipal Tigers
3.12.2023SundayMatch 1415:00Gujarat GiantsSouthern Super Stars
4.12.2023MondayMatch 1519:00Manipal TigersUrbanrisers Hyderabad
5.12.2023TuesdayMatch 16: Qualifier 119:00Rank 1Rank 2
6.12.2023WednesdayMatch 17: Eliminator19:00Rank 3Rank 4
7.12.2023ThursdayMatch 18: Qualifier 219:00Loser of Qualifier 1Winner of Eliminator
9.12.2023SaturdayMatch 19: Finals19:00Winner of Qualifier 1Winner of Qualifier 2

