Legends League Cricket Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Legends League Cricket Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The Legends League Cricket is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 10 2023 and will be played at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Legends League Cricket Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

New Delhi: The Legends League Cricket consists of three teams, namely, the India Maharajas, the Asia Lions, and the World Giants will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode. This is the first instance when an Indian cricket league is being streamed LIVE on two platforms simultaneously. The announcement was made on Friday for LLC Masters 2023 set to begin on March 10, 2023, at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

When will the Legends League Cricket be played?

The Legends League Cricket will be played from March 10, 2023, till March 20, 2023.

Where will the Legends League Cricket be played?

The Legends League Cricket will be played at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where will the Legends League Cricket be live-streamed?

The Legends League Cricket will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.

At what time will the Legends League Cricket be live-streamed?

The live streaming of the first match between the India Maharajas and the Asia Lions is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST.

Talking about the development, CEO and Co-Founder, of Legends League Cricket, Raman Raheja said, “We are extremely pleased as to how the LLC has been able to grow and the huge success that it became last season. The response was absolutely heart-warming, and our aim is to make it a greater sporting spectacle with each passing year. The league has attracted the biggest players from all over the world, and now with two of India’s leading OTT platforms as our partners, we will be able to bring in a whole new set of audiences to be a part of the journey. We are super excited with this development and look forward to offering a great experience to our viewers.”

“We are elated to collaborate with Legends League Cricket once again. We constantly look for opportunities to provide the best-in-quality experiences to cricket fans. Legends League Cricket has offered a unique opportunity to both senior cricketers as well as fans and we are happy to be part of this Legend’s event,” a Disney Star Spokesperson said.

