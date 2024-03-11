Home

Legends League Cricket Rope In ICC Operations Exponent Adrian Griffith As Chief Cricket Operations Officer

Adrian Griffith is a former West Indies cricketer and played 14 Tests and 9 ODIs for the country.

New Delhi: Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Monday announced the signing of ICC Operations exponent Adrian Griffith as the Chief Cricket Operations Officer. The former West Indies cricketer, after the competition of T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and Caribbean, will provide support to LLCT20 Apex Council and technical committee to draft operational documents such as playing conditions and code of conduct. He will further help to bring in use of more technology in the League and provide support to the governing council with tournament operations.

Griffith, a sports consultant and a former Windies cricketer, he has over 15 years of experience in leading and managing various aspects of international cricket, from match officiating and technology to event planning and operations.

Adrian spent 14 years with ICC, the apex body of Cricket, while managing all elements of international cricket and lead responsibility for managing the team of match officials worldwide, and was instrumental in bringing DRS Technology in Cricket. Currently he is finishing up with development of Cricket infrastructure in USA for the ICC World Cup 2024.

“I am thrilled to join the Legends League Cricket T20 as an Advisor and Chief Cricket Operations Officer. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the sport. I look forward to working closely with the players, officials, and stakeholders to ensure the league continues to succeed,” said Griffiths, who played 14 Tests and 9 ODIs for West Indies.

“Together, we will strive to create an unforgettable experience for fans and players while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and sportsmanship. Our collective efforts will make the Legends League T20 Cricket a worldwide premier destination for cricket enthusiasts. I am eager to bring my experience and passion for the game to this role and help take the league to new heights,” he added.

The Legends League Cricket was founded in 2021 with former India all-rounder cricketer Ravi Shastri appointed as league’s commissioner. So far two seasons have been played with India Capitals (2022) and Mahipal Tigers (2023) winning the titles. The upcoming edition will be player later this year in September.

The LLC is a franchise-based T20 tournament featuring retired cricketers. The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan are some of the stars who play in Legends League Cricket. LLC CEO Raman Raheja said, “As the Chief Cricket Operations Officer, he will be bringing in tremendous value to the League and help us enhance the global appeal of the IP.”

