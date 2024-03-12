Home

Legends League Cricket Season 3 To Be Played In India And Qatar, 34 Games To Be Held In LLC 2024

The Legends League Cricket will be held from September 11 to October 5. However, the aorganises are yet to announce the venues.

Legends League Cricket has already completed two seasons in 2022 and 2023.

New Delhi: The third season of Legends League Cricket will be played in India and Qatar from September 11 to October 5, the organizers announced on Tuesday. With no other big ticket cricket event scheduled during that window, the forthcoming season of LLC would certainly add to the flavour with top legends of the sport where 34 matches is to be held. 19 matches were played in 2023 season across five cities in India – Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat. Manipal Tigers under the leadership of Harbhajan Singh won LLC 2023, defeating Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the final.

In 2023 season, some of the top players who quit international cricket like Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla and Ross Taylor were among the big names to have played in the tournament. Although nothing has been announced about the retention policy, but it is expected most of the stars will be seen in action in the third season too.

It is understood that the retention policy of the teams would be announced soon along with the new player draft pool. Former India cricketer and LLC Commissioner, Ravi Shastri, said the growth of the league will help in contributing to its popularity and appeal further.

“Bring it on, the World class competitive cricket is always welcome. With more matches, more legends will join the game and much more fun is expected on the field. This is what a fan like me would want. We expect to make the league one of the best experiences for the fans and cricketing fraternity in this category,” added the former India head coach.

“The league is experiencing significant growth and positive changes, season on season. With the next one in India and Qatar, it is likely to contribute to its popularity and appeal further,” Shastri added. LLC CEO Raman Raheja said, “Expansion from 4 teams to 6 teams last year helped the league become more competitive and fun.

“This time there would be 34 matches and the league will add more players in this season. The sector has grown significantly ever since our League was launched in 2022 but we have are setting global benchmarks in Legends space and shall leave no stone unturned to make the next season bigger and better.” he added

