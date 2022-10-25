New Delhi, October 25, 2022: The franchise based Legends League Cricket have witnessed a global footprint of 1.2 billion fans. While the league witnessed a high level of competition from the greats of the game, the numbers are almost three times more than the first season which was played in Oman, last January.Also Read - Legends League Cricket: India Capitals Champions After Taylor, Johnson Fireworks

Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Owner said, "The league has become the second most watched T20 cricketing event in India. We have created a completely new category with Legends League Cricket and I am happy that we have been able to position ourselves as a logical extension to active cricket as 2nd innings for Legends. With top names headlining in our league, who are already in some capacity or the others connected to various current leagues around the world, we will be seeing more big names joining the league in the upcoming season."

Shane Watson said – it's massive. We loved playing in the league and in front of a fantastic crowd. I look forward to playing again soon.

Gautam Gambhir said, "The crowds have been fantastic in the stadiums and that really helped players to give their best on field.

Ravi Shastri Commissioner, Legends League Cricket – we have expected this kind of reach, with 80 legends playing such competitive players, it is a treat for the fans as well. Starting the league from Mecca of Indian cricket, Eden was a master stroke and by the last leg of the league we saw an electrifying atmosphere in the stadium.

Travelling through 6 Indian cities over a period of 20 days, Legends League Cricket ensured 320 million fans watch the matches live across the world, through various OTT and broadcast platforms like Hotstar, Star Sports, Fancode, Kayo Sports, Willow TV and Fox Cricket in India and globally. As per the BARC data, the average TV rating (TVR) for the matches have seen 7- 10 times more ratings and viewership than any other International T20 league (other than IPL) being watched in India throughout the year.

With a huge following that each of the cricketing greats enjoy and having them together at the Legends League also ensured more than 550 million social media interactions in the span of the tournament. Raman Raheja added, “Even the Gaming engagement around the league has increased manifold as we saw around 100 million engagements across various platforms Globally. This is a very good sign for us and we shall be building on this in the future.”