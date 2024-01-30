Leh To Host First-Ever Khelo India Winter Games, Gulmarg Chosen To Stage Second Part From February 21-25

Home

The organizers also revealed the mascot for Khelo India Winter Games 2024, a snow leopard named ‘Sheen-e She’.

Khelo India Youth Games 2024

New Delhi: The Union Territory of Ladakh will be hosting Khelo India Winter Games for the first time, the logo and mascot of which were launched on Tuesday. A mouth-watering event for winter sports athletes, the first part of Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Leh (largest town in Ladakh) from February 2-6. The second portion is scheduled in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir from February 21-25.

In keeping with the tradition and bio-diversity of the region, the mascot of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 is a snow leopard. It has been named ‘Sheen-e She’ or Shan in Ladakh region. Prominent in Indian Tricolour, the logo of the Games reflects the uniqueness of the picturesque land and the many sports that’s on the cards. The Games logo is complete with a Dharmachakra (turning wheel of Dharma) on a hilltop in Chanspa in Leh, the venue of the Games.

The snow leopard is native to the high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over 3200 meters. It is also found in other Himalayan states of India and high-altitude areas in neighbouring countries including Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan, China, and Central Asia.

The idea to have a snow leopard as the mascot was taken by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and sports department of Ladakh. The mascot highlights high-mountain development issues of the natives, the region’s fragile environment as well as to address the importance of conservation efforts to protect the natural habitat of this beautiful big cat and ensure its survival for future.

The logo and mascot were launched online in the presence of Hon’ble Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd)and Shrimati Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. Among Also present were Director General of Sports Authority of India, Shri Sandip Pradhan among other senior officials from Government of India and the two UTs.

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting, GoI, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will inaugurate the opening ceremony of the games at the NDS stadium, Leh on February 2. Two disciplines – ice hockey and speed skating – will be contest in three venues at Leh.

Brigadier Mishra welcomed the MYAS decision to let Ladakh host a portion of the Games for the first time. “Ladakh is the place to play winter games. We are making an honest start and we can only get better as hosts,” he said. Sinha said it will be his fourth year with the Khelo India Winter Games in J&K and wished the Ladakh administration good luck as hosts.

