LEI vs ARS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Leicester City vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Online Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match LEI vs ARS at King Power Stadium: In an exciting Premier League battle on super Sunday, Arsenal will square off against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The Premier League LEI vs ARS clash will kick-off at 5:30 PM IST – February 28 in India. Though there are some quality players from both ends, we can expect Leicester and Arsenal to give it their all in the cup games, considering Liverpool and Manchester City's dominance in the league. Talking bout recent performances, Brendan Rodgers' men have registered wins over West Brom 3-0 and Burnley 4-2. Meanwhile, Arsenal have been going through a terrific run and have won their opening fixtures in the league over Fulham 3-0 and West Ham United 2-1.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leicester City vs Arsenal will start at 5:30 PM IST – February 28.

Venue: King Power Stadium.

LEI vs ARS Recent Form

Leicester City: L W D W W

Arsenal: W L D W L

LEI vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: J. Justin, Wesley Foana, R. Holding, H. Bellerin

Mid-Fielder: James Maddison (VC), Youri Tielemans, Bukayo Saka

Forward: Jamie Vardy (C), F. Balogun, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

LEI vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Çaglar Söyüncü, Jonny Evans, Wilfred Ndidi, Luke Thomas, Daniel Amartey, Hamza Choudhury, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Cengiz Under and Jamie Vardy.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Gabriel, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Héctor Bellerín, Martin Ødegaard, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka.

LEI vs ARS SQUADS

Leicester City (LEI): Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Jakub Stolarczyk, James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Çaglar Söyüncü, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Christian Fuchs, Luke Thomas, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Ben Nelson, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Ünder, Hamza Choudhury, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Ethan Fitzhugh, Thakgalo Leshabela, Sidnei Tavares, Shane Flynn, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez.

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Rúnar Rúnarsson, Mat Ryan, Karl Hein, Héctor Bellerín, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Cédric Soares, Calum Chambers, Pablo, David Luiz, Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos, Martin Ødegaard, Thomas, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith-Rowe, Granit Xhaka, Ben Cottrell, Miguel Azeez, Alexandre Lacazette, Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Edward Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Folarin Balogun.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ARS Dream11 Team/ LEI Dream11 Team/ Leicester City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Arsenal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.