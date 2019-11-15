Dream11 Team Prediction

LEI vs BAR Team Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Leeward Islands vs Barbados Match 18, Group A Match at Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre, St Kitts 06:30 PM IST: The second time in three days that these two sides will square off. In their earlier meeting on Wednesday, Barbados emerged victorious with a 32-run win at Warner Park. It was Leeward Islands first defeat of the tournament but they continue to be at the top of Group A with three wins and a defeat from four matches ahead of Barbados who are second on the basis of an inferior net run-rate.

TOSS – The toss between Leeward Islands and Barbados will take place at 06:00 PM IST on November 15.

Time: 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre, St Kitts

LEI vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Kieron Powell (captain), Ashley Nurse (vice-captain), Devon Thomas, Kjorn Ottley, Montcin Hodge, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter, Kyle Mayers, Jeremiah Louis, Chemar Holder, Sheeno Berridge

SQUADS

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Amir Jangoo, Devon Thomas (wk), Akeem Saunders, Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Terrance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell, Sheeno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Yannick Leonard, Rahkeem Cornwall, Keacy Carty, Quinton Boatswain, Kezron Archibald

Barbados: Kjorn Ottley, Leniko Boucher, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter (captain), Kyle Mayers, Tevyn Walcott (wk), Ashley Nurse, Shamar Springer, Roshon Primus, Joshua Bishop, Chemar Holder, Zachary McCaskie, Javon Searles, Miguel Cummins

