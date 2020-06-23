Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match LEI vs BHA at King Power Stadium: In an exciting Premier League battle on Tuesday evening, Leicester City will play their second game post-coronavirus lockdown as they take obn Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on June 23. The Premier League LEI vs BHA football match will kick-start at 10.30 PM IST. Leicester City will be hoping to ensure a victory against Brighton FC after an unimpressive game against Watford. Brendan Rodgers' side occupy the third spot on the Premier League points table with 54 points to their credit.

Brighton, on the other hand, are looking extremely confident after their thrilling victory against Arsenal recently. The Seagulls, placed 15th on the Premier League, look to bag an all-important three points, having managed 32 points so far. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will start at 10.30PM IST (June 23).

Venue: King Power Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Ben Chilwell, Lewis Dunk (VC), Ezequiel Schelotto

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Yves Bissouma

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (C), Neal Maupay, Ayoze Perez

LEI vs BHA Predicted Playing XIs

Leicester City: Ederson Moraes, Ederson Moraes, Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Nick Pope, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Erik Pieters, Matthew Lowton, Dwight McNeil, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes.

LEI vs BHA SQUADS

Leicester City: Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Kasper Schmeichel, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bennett, Wes Morgan, Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey, Demarai Gray, Dennis Praet, Hamza Choudhury, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Matty James, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Brighton FC: Mathew Ryan, David Button, Jason Steele, Shane Duffy, Martin Montoya, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Ezequiel Schelotto, Bernardo-Junior, Warren OHora, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Davy Propper, Aaron Mooy, Leandro Trossard, Jose Izquierdo, Solly March, Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Beram Kayal, Dale Stephens, Steven Alzate, Neal Maupay, Glenn Murray, Aaron Connolly.

