Leicester City will take on SC Braga in a big-ticket Group G encounter at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night – November 6 in India. The UEFA Europa League LEI vs BRG football match will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. Going forward both teams will like to maintain their perfect starts in the European competition. Leicester started their European League campaign with a 3-0 win over Zorya Luhansk and followed it with another impressive 2-1 win over AEK Athens last week. Brendan Rodgers' side are on a roll in the home league with a recent 4-1 win over Leeds United to follow up a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the previous week. Meanwhile, SC Braga enters this game on the back of six-match wins in all competitions. Carlos Carvalhal's team drubbed Zorya Luhansk (2-10) and AEK Athens (3-0) in their European League starting fixtures.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Europa League match between Leicester City vs SC Braga will start at 1.30 AM IST – November 6.

Venue: King Power Stadium.

LEI vs BRG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Nuno Sequeira, Bruno Viana

Midfielders: Andre Castro, Fransergio, Nampalys Mendy, Paulinho

Forwards: Abel Ruiz, Kelechi Iheanacho, Dennis Praet

LEI vs BRG Predicted Playing XIs

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin; James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Kelechi Iheanacho.

SC Braga: Matheus; Ricardo Esgaio, David Carmo, Bruno Viana, Nuno Sequeira; Andre Castro, Al Musrati, Fransergio; Nicolas Gaitan, Paulinho, Abel Ruiz.

LEI vs BRG SQUADS

Leicester City (LEI): Kasper Schmeichel, Eldin Jakupovic, Danny Ward, Ben Chilwell, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin, Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs, Ryan Bennett, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton, Dennis Praet, Demarai Gray, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Hamza Choudhury, Matty James, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez.

Braga (BRG): Eduardo, Tiago Sa, Matheus Magalhaes, Wallace, Rolando, Raul Silva, Bruno Viana, David Carmo, Diogo Viana, Vitor Tormena, Bruno Wilson, Andre Horta, Ricardo Esgaio, Joao Palhinha, Rui Fonte, Nuno Sequeira, Wilson Eduardo, Joao Novais, Pedro Amador, Fransergio, Ricardo Horta, Abel Ruiz, Francisco Trincao, Wenderson Galeno, Crislan Henrique, Joao Fernandes-Paulinho.

