Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's LEI vs DER at Grace Road, Leicester: In another exciting North Group battle of English T20 Blast 2020, Leicestershire will take on Derbyshire at the Grace Road, Leicester. The English T20 Blast LEI vs DER match will commence at 11 PM IST – September 15. Both the teams have had an indifferent start to their campaign and that is visible from their current standings in The North group. As per the current points table, Leicestershire are third, while Derbyshire are rooted at the bottom of the table. Both the teams were are yet to face each other in the T20 Blast 2020, as their earlier fixture scheduled was abandoned without a ball bowled at Fischer County Ground. Here is look at our LEI vs DER Dream11 team prediction, LEI vs DER Dream11 guru tips and probable playing xis LEI vs DER – English T20 Blast.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Leicestershire vs Derbyshire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST) – September 15.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

LEI vs DER My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lewis Hill

Batsmen: M Cosgrove, P Horton, H Dearden, B Godleman

All-Rounders: Colin Ackermann (C), A Hughes, M Critchley/T Taylor (VC)

Bowlers: C Griffiths, D Klein, A Gleadal

LEI vs DER Probable Playing XIs

Leicestershire: P Horton, M Cosgrove, Davis, D Klein, Lilley, Griffiths, Colin Ackermann, Wright, L Hill, Dearden, T Taylor, Mike, Parkinson.

Derbyshire: B Godleman, du Plooy, Lace, Madsen, Dal, Palladino, Watt, Conners, A Gleadall, A Hughes, Reece, Matt Critchley, H Hosein.

LEI vs DER Squads

Leicestershire (LEI): Nick Welch, Gareth Delany, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Harry Dearden, Lewis Hill (wk), Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Dieter Klein, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells.

Derbyshire (DER): Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (C), Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Brooke Guest (wk), Matt McKiernan, Anuj Dal, Michael Cohen, Dustin Melton, Thomas Wood, Edward Barnes, Samuel Conners.

