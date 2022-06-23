LEI vs IND Dream11 Team Predictions Leicestershire vs India Test

Leicestershire vs India Dream11 Team Prediction LEI vs IND 4-day Warm-up – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LEI vs IND at Grace Road, Leicester: Ahead of their rescheduled fifth Test against England, India will take on Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up match beginning on Thursday, June 23. Grace Road in Leicester will host this contest. The series is in favour of the visitors, who are leading 2-1 after winning the fourth Test at the Oval last year by 157 runs. The warm-up fixture will be an opportunity for the Men in Blue to get into the groove for the all-important fifth Test.

TOSS: Leicestershire vs India 4-Day Warm-up toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST – June 23.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

LEI vs IND My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Colin Ackermann, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umesh Yadav.

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja.

LEI vs IND Probable Playing XIs

Leicestershire: Lewis Hill (WK), Arron Lilley, Sam Evans (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Wiaan Mulder, Rishabh Pant, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

LEI vs IND Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.