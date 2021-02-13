LEI vs LIV Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Leicester City vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match LEI vs LIV at King Power Stadium: In another highly-awaited clashes of Premier League 2020-21, Liverpool will host Leicester City in a big-ticket encounter at the King Power Stadium on Saturday night February 13 in India. The Premier League 2020-21 LEI vs LIV will kick-off at 6 PM IST. Leicester City has managed to register 13 wins and 4 draws out of the 23 matches they had played this season. They are presently occupying the third position in the league standings with 43 points in their account. On the other hand, Liverpool has managed to register 11 wins with 7 draws out of the 23 matches they had played this season. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for premium users. Also Read - MCI vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur on February 13, Saturday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City will start at 6 PM IST – February 13. Also Read - CFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips Indian Super League: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim 7.30 PM IST February 13 Saturday

Venue: King Power Stadium. Also Read - MIB vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 25: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Bengali vs Garcia at 9:00 PM IST

LEI vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: T Alexander Arnold, Fabinho, A Robertson, J Henderson, J Justin

Midfielders: T Alcantara, S Mane, J Maddison, Y Tielemans

Forwards: M Salah

LEI vs LIV Predicted Playing XIs

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Çaglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Ricardo Domingos Pereira, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Youri Tielemans, Kelechi Iheanacho, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez.

Liverpool: Caoimhin Kelleher, Jordan Henderson, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Thiago, Roberto Firmino, Xherdan Shaqiri, Mohamed Salah.

Leicester City Key Players

Jamie Vardy

Harvey Barnes

James Maddison

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane

Roberto Firmino

LEI vs LIV SQUADS

Liverpool (LIV): Alisson , Adrián , Vitezslav Jaros, Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ozan Kabak, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Ben Davies, Joël Matip, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio, Fabinho , Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota José , Xherdan Shaqiri, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi.

Leicester City (LEI): Jakub Stolarczyk, Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Timothy Castagne, Christian Fuchs, Ben Nelson, Ethan Fitzhugh, Shane Flynn, Wesley Fofana, Çaglar Söyüncü, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Ünder, Hamza Choudhury, Dennis Praet, Thakgalo Leshabela, James Justin, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Islam Slimani, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Pérez, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Luke Thomas.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LIV Dream11 Team/ LEI Dream11 Team/ Leicester City Dream11 Team/ Liverpool Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Prediction Premier League 2020-21/ Online Football Tips and more.