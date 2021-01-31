LEI vs LU Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Leicester City vs Leeds United Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LEI vs LU. In the exciting encounter on Premier League, Leeds United will lock horns against Leicester City on January 31. Leicester City have played dominant football this season and have impressed many with the performances in the league. The Premier League giants started the season with some strong shows and have won three of their last five games. They are currently at the third spot on the Premier League points table. While, Leeds United will look to upset Leicester City as they are currently at the 12th spot on the points table.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for LEI vs LU

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 07:30 AM IST – January 31 in India.

LEI vs LU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Robin Koch, Luke Ayling, Christian Fuchs

Mid-Fielder: Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, Dennis Praet, Mateusz Klich

Forwards: Patrick Bamford (VC), Jamie Vardy (C), Helder Costa

Leicester City vs Leeds United Probable Line-up

Leeds United probable line-up: Illan Meslier, Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling, Ezgjan Alioski, Helder Costa, Pascal Struijk, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo Moreno, Patrick Bamford.

Leicester Cityprobable line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs, Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin, James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Jamie Vardy.

