LEI vs MCI Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Leicester City vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match LEI vs MCI Match at King Power Stadium: In another thrilling battle of Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City will take on Leicester City in gameweek 30 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening, April 3. The Premier League LEI vs MCI match will kick-start at 9.30 PM IST. Manchester City will head across to the King Power Stadium where they clash with Leicester City in Premier League action on Saturday. The Cityzens have been brilliant after their loss to Manchester United as they have notched up four consecutive wins across all competitions. On the other hand, Leicester City are looking at a third straight league win while Manchester City will come into this match after having won each of their last 14 away matches across all competitions. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips FanCode Emirates D10 Match 26: Ajman Alubond vs Fujairah - Captain, Vice-Captain, Today's Probable XIs of T10 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 8:45 PM IST April 3 Saturday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City will start at 10 PM IST – April 3. Also Read - VEN vs RCP Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Venice FINAL: Captain - Venezia CC vs Royal Cricket Padova, Probable XIs For T10 Match at Venezia Cricket Ground at 8 PM IST April 3 Saturday

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester. Also Read - CHE vs WBA Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League 2020-21: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Chelsea vs West Bromwich on March 21, Sunday

LEI vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, John Stones, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Wilfried Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri

Strikers: Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling

LEI vs MCI Predicted Playing XIs

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana; Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, Wilfried Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Timothy Castagne; Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy.

Manchester City: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

LEI vs MCI SQUADS

Leicester City (LEI): Jakub Stolarczyk, Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Timothy Castagne, Christian Fuchs, Ben Nelson, Ethan Fitzhugh, Shane Flynn, Wesley Fofana, Çaglar Söyüncü, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Ünder, Hamza Choudhury, Dennis Praet, Thakgalo Leshabela, James Justin, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Islam Slimani, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Pérez, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Luke Thomas.

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson , Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Eric García, Luke Mbete, Ilkay Gündogan, Olexandr Zinchenko, Rodri , Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho , Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Claudio Gomes, Adrian Bernabe, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Ferrán Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCI Dream11 Team/ LEI Dream11 Team/ Manchester City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Leicester City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.