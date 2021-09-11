LEI vs MCI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Leicester City vs Manchester City Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LEI vs MCI. The club football is back as Manchester City and Leicester City will face each other in the high-octane Premier League clash on Saturday. Manchester City will look to prove their supremacy over Leicester City after a dominating start in the league. Manchester City will also seek revenge against Leicester as the Brendon Rodgers' men beat them at the start of this season in the Community Shield final.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for LEI vs MCI

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 07:30 PM IST – September 11, Saturday in India.

LEI vs MCI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Schmeichel

Defenders: Stones, Dias, Evans, Soyuncu

Midfielders: Ndidi, Grealish (C), Maddison, Gundogan

Strikers: Vardy(VC), Torres

LEI vs MCI Probable Line-Ups

Leicester City Probable Line-up: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas-II, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Manchester City Probable Line-up: Carson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, B.Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Torres, Sterling

