Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Leicester City vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match LEI vs MUN at King Power Stadium: In an exciting Premier League 2019-20 battle on super Sunday, Leicester City will take on Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on July 26. The Premier League LEI vs MUN will kick-off at 8.30 PM IST. Things are getting tense in the quest of solidifying a spot in the top four as Leicester City squares off to Manchester United. The Foxes are currently at the 5th spot with 62 points on board and are a point shy from United who are in at third spot. Brendan Rodgers' men have no other option but to win the game, while United can afford to even settle for a point. That being said, we can expect a tight contest between the two clubs that will most certainly play a significant role in setting the tone for next season.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United will start at 8.30 PM IST (July 16).

Venue: King Power Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- David de Gea

Defenders- Luke Shaw, H Maguire (VC), V. Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Caglar Suyuncu

Midfielders- Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Y. Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi

Forwards- J Vardy (C)

LEI vs MUN Predicted Playing XIs

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonny Evans, Caglar Suyuncu, James Justin, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Ayoze Pérez, Harvey Barnes, Christian Fuchs, Marc Albrighton, Ryan Bennett.

Manchester United: David de Gea, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Odion Ighalo, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood.

LEI vs MUN SQUADS

Leicester City (LEI): Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Kasper Schmeichel, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bennett, Wes Morgan, Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey, Demarai Gray, Dennis Praet, Hamza Choudhury, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Matty James, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial.

