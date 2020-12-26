Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction

LEI vs MUN Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Leicester City vs Manchester United Match at 6:00 PM IST December 26 Saturday:

Leicester City vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on the Disney Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leicester City vs Manchester United will start at 6:00 PM IST – December 26.

Venue: King Power Stadium.

LEI vs MUN My Dream11 Team

David De Gea, James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Scott McTominay, Fred, Anthony Martial, James Vardy

SQUADS

Leicester City (LEI): Jakub Stolarczyk, Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Timothy Castagne, Christian Fuchs, Ben Nelson, Ethan Fitzhugh, Shane Flynn, Wesley Fofana, Çaglar Söyüncü, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Ünder, Hamza Choudhury, Dennis Praet, Thakgalo Leshabela, James Justin, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Islam Slimani, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Pérez, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Luke Thomas

Manchester United (MUN): David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo

