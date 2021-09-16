LEI vs NAP Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Leicester City vs Napoli Europa League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LEI vs NAP. In the mega encounter on Europa League, Napoli will lock horns against Leicester City on September 17. The European football is back as Leicester City and Napoli will face each other in the high-octane Europa League clash on Thursday. Napoli will look to prove their supremacy over Leicester City after an impressive start in the Serie A. Napoli have been playing consistent football this season as all eyes will be on Lorenzo Insigne who is looking in decent touch this season. On the other hand, Leicester will look to end their European championship curse this season.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for LEI vs NAP

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 PM IST – September 17, Friday in India.

LEI vs NAP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Caglar Soyuncu, Mario Rui

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz, James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi

Strikers: Matteo Politano, Jamie Vardy (C), Lorenzo Insigne (VC)

LEI vs NAP Probable Line-Ups

Leicester City Predicted line-up: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Youri Tielemans, Wilfrid Ndidi, Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Napoli Predicted line-up: David Ospina (GK), Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Konstantinos Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Eljif Elmas, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne.

