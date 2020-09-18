Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In another exciting North Group battle of English T20 Blast 2020, Leicestershire will take on Nottinghamshire at the Grace Road, Leicester. The English T20 Blast LEI vs NOT match will commence at 9.30 PM IST – September 18. The last time these two teams played at Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire won the match by five wickets. Nottinghamshire are on top of the points table in the North Group and have sealed a berth for the knockouts. While Nottinghamshire would like to do the double over their opponents, Leicestershire would look to even the scores with a win. Currently, Leicestershire are fourth on the points table and can still make the knockout stages if they win all their remaining matches.

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett

Batsmen: Alex Hales, J Clarke, A Lilley

All-rounders: G Delany, Colin Ackermann, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Jake Ball, Mathew Carter, Callum Parkinson, Will Davis

LEI vs NOT Probable Playing XIs

Leicestershire: Lewis Hill, Mark Cosgrove, Paul Horton, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Dieter Klein, Tom Taylor, Gareth Delany, Will Davis, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright.

LEI vs NOT Squads

Leicestershire (LEI): Nick Welch, Gareth Delany, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Harry Dearden, Lewis Hill (wk), Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Dieter Klein, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells.

Nottinghamshire (NOT): Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (C), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Tom Barber, Zak Chappell, Peter Trego.

