Leicester City vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match LEI vs SHF at King Power Stadium: In the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture, Leicester City will take on Sheffield United in what shall be a tense contest for the Foxes. The Premier League match LEI vs SHF clash will be played at the King Power Stadium. It will kick-off at 10.30 PM IST. Leicester are currently at the fourth position with 59 points. They are coming into this contest on the back of a 4-1 thumping to Bournemouth that now puts them in danger of missing out on a Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, the Blades are on a four-game unbeaten run, which includes wins over the likes Tottenham, Wolves and Chelsea. Lets not forget that head-coach Chris Wilder is also two points away from a Europa League spot, which could turn out to be a massive feat in itself. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leicester City and Sheffield United will start at 10.30 PM IST (July 16).

Venue: King Power Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- K Schmeichal

Defenders- Enda Stevens, John Egan, Jonny Evans

Midfielders- H Barnes, O Norwood, Y Tielemens, A Perez

Forwards- J Vardy (C), O McBunie (vc), O McGoldrick

LEI vs SHF Predicted Playing XIs

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonny Evans, Çaglar Söyüncü, James Justin, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Ayoze Pérez, Harvey Barnes, Christian Fuchs, Marc Albrighton, Ryan Bennett.

Sheffield United: Dean Henderson, John Egan, Jack O’Connell, Phil Jagielka, Ben Osborn, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie.

LEI vs SHF SQUADS

Leicester City (LEI): Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Kasper Schmeichel, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bennett, Wes Morgan, Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey, Demarai Gray, Dennis Praet, Hamza Choudhury, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Matty James, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Sheffield United (SHF): Jake Eastwood, Simon Moore, Dean Henderson, Michael Verrips, Phil Jagielka, Enda Stevens, Jack Robinson, John Egan, Panagiotis Retsos, George Baldock, Kieron Freeman, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, Kean Bryan, Jack Rodwell, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, John Lundstram, John Fleck, Luke Freeman, Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie, Leon Clarke, Richairo Zivkovic.

