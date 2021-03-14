LEI vs SHF Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Leicester City vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match LEI vs SHF Match at King Power Stadium: In another thrilling battle of Premier League 2021, Leicester City will take on Sheffield United the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening, March 14. The Premier League LEI vs SHF match will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST. Leicester City are at the third spot in the Premier League table with 16 wins, five draws and seven losses. They came after a 1-2 win against Brighton. On the other hand, Sheffield United are lying at the bottom of the table with four wins, two draws and 21 losses. They came after a 2-0 loss against Southampton.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leicester City and Sheffield United will start at 7:30 PM IST – March 14. Also Read - Premier League Results: Manchester City Cruise to Thumping Win Versus Fulham, Chelsea Held by Leeds

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester City. Also Read - WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's WI vs SL ODI Match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 7 PM IST March 14 Sunday

LEI vs SHF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: G. Baldock, E. Ampadu, Ç. Söyüncü, J. Evans

Midfielders: J. Lundstram, J. Maddison, W. Ndidi, Y. Tielemans (VC)

Forwards: D. McGoldrick, J. Vardy (C)

LEI vs SHF Predicted Playing XIs

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Çaglar Söyüncü, Jonny Evans, Wilfred Ndidi, Luke Thomas, Daniel Amartey, Hamza Choudhury, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Cengiz Ünder, Jamie Vardy.

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, Phil Jagielka, Kean Bryan, Ethan Ampadu, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick.

LEI vs SHF – Recent Form

Leicester City: W D L L W

Sheffield United: L W L L L

LEI vs SHF SQUADS

Leicester City (LEI): Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Jakub Stolarczyk, James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Çaglar Söyüncü, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Christian Fuchs, Luke Thomas, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Ben Nelson, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Ünder, Hamza Choudhury, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Ethan Fitzhugh, Thakgalo Leshabela, Sidnei Tavares, Shane Flynn, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez.

Sheffield United (SHF): Rhian Brewster, Lys Mousset, Oliver McBurnie, David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp, Antwoine Hackford, Ethan Ampadu, Sander Berge, John Lundstram, George Baldock, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, Oliver Burke, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Iliman Ndiaye, John Egan, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Jack O’Connell, Phil Jagielka, Max Lowe, Jack Robinson, Jack Rodwell, Kean Bryan, Aaron Ramsdale, Michael Verrips, Wes Foderingham, Simon Moore, Jake Eastwood.

