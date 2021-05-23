LEI vs TOT Dream11 Tips and Predictions

After an inconsistent start to the season, Leicester City have gained momentum and have produced an excellent show in the second half of the season. Leicester City are currently at the fifth spot on the Premier League points table. On the final day of the Premier League, Leicester City have a chance to seal the place in the Champions League next season. For that Leicester have to beat Tottenham and be dependant on Chelsea and Liverpool's matches results. While Tottenham Hotspur have also played underwhelming football this season and are at the 7th position on the table. However, they are still contenders to qualify for the Europa League and have to get the better of Leicester and hope West Ham lose their game.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for LEI vs TOT

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 8:30 PM IST – May 23, Sunday in India. Also Read - Premier League: Manager Nuno Espirito Santo to Part Ways With Wolves After 4 Years

LEI vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon

Mid-Fielders: Giovani Lo Celso, Youri Tielemans, Heung-Min Son

Forwards: Harry Kane (C), Jamie Vardy (VC), Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur Probable Line-up

Leicester City Predicted XI: Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu; Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Luke Thomas; Ayoze Perez; Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Squads

Leicester City (LEI): Jakub Stolarczyk, Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Timothy Castagne, Christian Fuchs, Ben Nelson, Ethan Fitzhugh, Shane Flynn, Wesley Fofana, Çaglar Söyüncü, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Ünder, Hamza Choudhury, Dennis Praet, Thakgalo Leshabela, James Justin, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Islam Slimani, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Pérez, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Luke Thomas

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michel Vorm, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Harvey White, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

