Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Leicester City vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s Match LEI vs WHU Match at King Power Stadium: In one of the most exciting battles of Premier League 2020-21, Leicester City will take on West Ham United in-game week four at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening, October 4. The Premier League LEI vs WHU match will kick-start at 4.30 PM IST. It’s been a solid start to the season for the Foxes as they’ve won three games on the bounce in the Premier League so far. Their most recent result must have added wind to their sails as they thumped Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium. West Ham United on the other end, kicked off their campaign with back-to-back defeats. However, they stunned Wolves by comprehensively dispatching them 4-0 at home. Both sides are fresh from wins in the Premier League and will be eager to build onto that momentum. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - UCC vs PRS Dream11 Team Predictions And Fantasy Tips For ECS T10 Prague 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For United CC vs Prague Spartans T10 Match 3 at Scott Page Field 5:30 PM IST October 5 Monday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leicester City vs West Ham United will start at 4.30 PM IST – October 4. Also Read - VCC vs PRS Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Prague 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans T10 Match 2 at Scott Page Field 3:30 PM IST October 5 Monday

Venue: King Power Stadium. Also Read - Tottenham Hotspur Crush 10-Man Manchester United 6-1 to Inflict Joint-Worst Defeat at Old Trafford

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Lukasz

Defenders- Timothy, Timothy Castagne (vc), James Justin

Midfielders- Rice, Bowen, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes, Mendy

Forwards- Jamie Vardy (C), Antonio

LEI vs WHU Predicted Playing XIs

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Timothy Castagne; Nampalys Mendy; Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy.

West Ham United: Rui Patricio, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Willy Boly, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Ruben Vinagre, Adama Traore-Diarra, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Daniel Podence.

LEI vs WHU SQUADS

Leicester City (LEI): Kasper Schmeichel, Eldin Jakupovic, Danny Ward, Jonny Evans, Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs, Ryan Bennett, Ben Chilwell, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin, Ayoze Perez, Marc Albrighton, Adrien-Silva, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Bartosz Kapustka, Demarai Gray, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Harvey Barnes, Matty James, Islam Slimani, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Fousseni Diabate.

West Ham United (WHU): John Ruddy, Rui Patricio, Will Norris, Conor Coady, Jonny Castro Otto, Luke Matheson, Max Kilman, Oskar Buur, Raphael Nya, Roderick Miranda, Romain Saiss, Ruben Vinagre, Willy Boly, Adama Traore-Diarra, Bruno Jordao, Connor Ronan, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Matt Doherty, Morgan Gibbs-White, Owen Otasowie, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Diogo Jota, Leo Bonatini, Leonardo Campana, Raul Jimenez, Renat Dadashov.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WHU Dream11 Team/ LEI Dream11 Team/ West Ham United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Leicester City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.