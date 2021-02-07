Dream11 Team Predictions

LEI vs WNI, Fantasy Cricket Tips West Indies ODD 2021 Match 1: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands at Antigua at 6.30 PM IST February 7 Sunday:

Leeward Islands lock horns with Windward Islands in the first match of the Super50 Cup on Sunday at Antigua. Both sides have been champions in the past and would like to repeat it. Windward Islands are going to start favourites in the match.

Time: 6 PM IST – February 7.

Time: 6.30 PM IST.

Venue: Antigua.

LEI vs WNI My Dream11 Team

Emmanuel Stewart, Amir Jangoo, Andre Fletcher, Roland Cato, Kieran Powell, Montcin Hodge, Sunil Ambris, Keron Cottoy, Henry Walsh, Sheno Berridge, Ashmead Nedd

Captain: Sunil Ambris, Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher

Likely XI

Windward Islands

Sunil Ambris (captain), Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Emmanuel Stewart(WK), and Kevin Stoute

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Amir Jangoo(WK), Nitish Kumar, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Tarrence Warde

SQUADS

Windward Islands

Sunil Ambris (captain), Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, Kevin Stoute

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo(WK), Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Terance Ward, Hayden Walsh Jr

