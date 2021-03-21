Live Streaming FA Cup Leicester City vs Manchester United

In the mega encounter, Manchester United will lock horns against Leicester City in quarterfinals clash of FA Cup at the King Power Stadium. The two premier league giants are already fighting hard in the Premier League with looking to seal the UEFA Champions League spot. United are at the second spot in the EPL points table while Leicester are in the third position. The FA Cup quarterfinals will be crucial for both teams to move further towards a trophy in the season. Leicester are already out of the European competition and with Manchester City’s lead it will be tough for them to clinch the Premier League trophy. Leicester manager also emphasized on the crucial clash against United and said, “If there’s a summer where you maybe wouldn’t be looking to lose your players it would be this summer,’ said Rodgers, as his side prepares to meet Manchester United on Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final. We want to keep the players we have and add to them as opposed to moving any on. That would be the message as of now. You always plan to keep your players but you always have to have a “what if?” scenario. As I sit here I can’t see us losing anyone this summer but I’ve maybe said that before. I may have said that with Ben Chilwell, and he’s gone. But we certainly don’t plan to lose anyone.’Here are the details of when and where to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United live football match online FA Cup online and on TV. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Where And How to Watch AFG vs ZIM Stream Live Cricket Online And on TV

The excitement of the FA Cup continues Leicester City will lock horns against Manchester United on Sunday. You can watch Leicester City vs Manchester United 2021, Live FA Cup Streaming, Leicester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming, FA Cup, Leicester City vs Manchester United Live Match Streaming Online, Leicester City vs Manchester United Live FA Cup Streaming on SonyLIV. Find JioTV FA Cup Live, SonyLIV Live details, Live Match Streaming details below. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 4th T20I: Where And How to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Online And on TV

Leicester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming FA Cup

When is the Leicester City vs Manchester United FA Cup match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United FA Cup match will take place on Sunday, March 21. Also Read - Live Streaming Europa League AC Milan vs Manchester United: When And Where to Watch Milan vs United Live Stream Football UEL Match Online And on TV

What are the timings of the Leicester City vs Manchester United FA Cup match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United FA Cup match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is the Leicester City vs Manchester United FA Cup match being played?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United FA Cup match will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Leicester City vs Manchester United FA Cup match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United FA Cup match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Leicester City vs Manchester United FA Cup match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United FA Cup match will live stream on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.