New Delhi: In another exciting clash of the Premier League, Manchester United will face Leicester City on Saturday. The international break is over as Premier League returns with some exciting clashes in the line-up. Manchester United are undoubtedly one of the favourites to win the Premier League this season and their next clash against Leicester City will make or break their case for it. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has boosted the confidence of Manchester United to perform better at the biggest stage. Ronaldo on the second stint with the club has been scoring goals with ease, however, in the past couple of matches United again disappoint many with their performances. United are currently at the fourth position in the Premier League points table, while Brendon Rodgers Leicester have been underwhelming this season and are at the 13th spot. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League Match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League Match will start at 07:30 PM IST on Thursday, September 30.

Where will the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League Match being played?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League Match will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League Match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League Match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League Match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League Match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.