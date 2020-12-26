Leicester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League in India

In the Boxing Day clash in Premier League, Manchester United will host Leicester City in the quest to continue their winning momentum. Manchester United have picked up momentum in their past few games and the win over Everton in the Carabao Cup has boosted their confidence. On the other hand, Brendon Rodgers' Leicester City have played dominant football throughout this season and are currently at the second spot in the points table. They have won nine out of their 14 games. While Manchester United have won eight out of their 13 and are only one point behind Leicester with a game in hand. Ahead of the mega clash, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems confident about his team. "We're getting better and better," said Solskjær. "I go into every single game thinking I can win. These boys know what I want from my team. There's always noise around Manchester United but for us now it's about improving every game and taking one game at a time … Every game is a cup final now."

When is the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place on Saturday, December 26.

What are the timings of Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 06: 00 PM IST.

Where is the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match being played?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hostar VIP and Premium.