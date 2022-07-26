Leicester: Sunil Gavaskar is arguably one of the finest batters to have played the game. Gavaskar, who was the first cricketer to score 10,000 Test runs, was honoured as a ground in Leicester was recently named after him. Following his development, Gavaskar took to his social media account and reacted. Thanking one and all who supported him in his cricketing journey, Gavaskar said he was blessed to have a ground in Leicester named after him.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Offers Virat Kohli Assistance, Says If I Had About 20 Minutes With Him, It Might Help

"Blessed to have a ground in Leicester named after me. This is a recognition not for me but for all those who played with me from tennis ball days to the internationals, my family and last but not least, my fans and well wishers. Thank you all for being part of this unforgettable journey," Gavaskar wrote on social media after the ground was named after him.

Gavaskar, who at one stage held the record for most Test centuries with 34 to him name, spoke on Virat Kohli’s poor form. Gavaskar asked for 20 minutes with Kohli.

“If I had about 20 minutes with him, I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do. It might help him, I am not saying it will help him but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar is nowadays a respected commentator and can often be seen sharing his views on the game.