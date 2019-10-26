Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy scored hat-tricks as Leicester City pumped nine goals against a 10-man Southampton City to record the biggest away win in top flight football. Prior to belonged jointly to three clubs, the most famous being Manchester United’s 8-1 drubbing of Nottingham Forest in 1999. Leicester also equalled United’s famous 9-0 win over Ipswich Town in 1995 for the largest win in EPL.

The win propelled Leicester to second on the leaderboard with 20 points, five behind current toppers Liverpool. was also the first instance since 2014 that the same match witnessed two players scoring a hat-trick.

Just 12 minutes into the game, Ryan Bertrand was shown the red card, which led to the beginning of the massacre. Ben Chilwell and Youri Tielemans scored in the 10th and 17th minute respectively, which as it turned out were merely warm-up goals. Perez struck two minutes later for the first of his three goals, pumping the next two in a 10 and 18-minute difference of the previous.

Vardy scored in the 45th minute, and 13 minutes into the second half. By the time the game went into stoppage time, Leicester were already ahead 8-1, with James Maddison adding to the misery as he found the back of the net in the 85th minute. But Leicester were to enjoy the privilege of scoring one more, with Vardy converting a penalty to set the record.

Leading 5-0 at half-time, manager Brendan Rodgers said the word delivered to the team was that Leicester needed to punish Southampton.

“We said at half-time, keep your speed in the game and we have to punish them,” Rodgers said. “It is tough for Ralph [Hasenhuettl, Southampton manager], but we have to do our job and score as many goals as we can.

“The game is 0-0 at half-time, we said. This is part of our education, we have to come out of the ‘boy zone’ and play like a man and respect the game. They are very talented and learning to be ruthless. We believe in our work, believe we can push over the course of the season. Our mentality is how we work every day. The players want to get better and improve.”