Leicestershire vs India LIVE Streaming
India take on Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up game ahead of the fifth Test against England. Leicestershire will host the Rohit Sharma-led India team, who are already at the venue. The match will be played from June 24 to 27 at the Grace Road, Leicester.
It would be a great opportunity for the Indian team to acclimatize with the conditions ahead of the Test versus England. Visiting teams have had a problem in the past in acclimatizing in the UK. India currently lead the Test series 2-1 against England. The fifth Test was called off last year due to spike in Covid cases.
Leicestershire vs India: When and Where to Watch
The match will not be telecasted anywhere on TV. But again, fans can catch up with all the scores and updates on the official Twitter pages of BCCI and Leicestershire.
Leicestershire vs India: Squads
Leicestershire: The county cricket club are still to announce their squad for the warm-up match.
India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer left for England from Bengaluru after participating in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Ravi Ashwin has tested positive for COVID and has missed the flight to the UK.