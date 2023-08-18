Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Leisure Zone vs Terrace Zone Dream11 Prediction For Shaheed Chandrashekar Azad Memorial T20 Match 30: Check LZ vs TZ Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs
LZ would want to start with a bang when they take on TZ in the Shaheed Chandrashekar Azad Memorial T20 Match 30 in Chandigarh, India.
The Leisure Zone will face Terrace Zone in the 30th fixture of the Shaheed Chandrashekar Azad Memorial T20. The game will be hosted by the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. Leisure Zone have won three and lost two of the five games they have played so far. They currently sit in the third position on the league table. They recently beat RSZ in their last game and will be hoping to continue their good form. While Terrace Zone have only managed one win in nine matches played. They have struggled since the beginning of the tournament and currently sit at the bottom of the table. Their only victory came in the last game against Plaza Zone.
It will be exciting to see if they can build some momentum off their last win.
Toss
The Shaheed Chandrashekar Azad Memorial T20 game toss between Leisure Zone and Terrace Zone will take place at 1:00 PM IST
Time
August 18, 1:30 PM IST
Venue
Sector 16 Stadium
LZ vs TZ match details: Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Amrit Lubana
Vice-captain: Bhagmender Lather
Wicketkeepers: Arjit Singh
Batters: Harshit Singh, Gaurav Puri, Arjun Azad, Nipun Pandita
All-rounders: Taranpreet Singh, Jatin Chikara
Bowlers: Amrit Lubana, Bhagmender Lather, N Sharda, Gaurav Gambhir
LZ vs TZ: Probable Playing XI
LZ: Gaurav Puri, T Joshi, Arjun Azad (C), S N Yadav, H Choudhary, Jatin Chikara, Y Rai, M Sidhu (wk), Gaurav Gambhir, Murugan Ashwin, Jagjit Singh
TZ: Abhijeet Garg, Harshit Singh, Taranpreet Singh, RP Singh, Nikhil Sharma, Arjit Singh, Bhagmender Lather (C), Amrit Lubana, N Thakur, N Sharda, C Sharma
