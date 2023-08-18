Home

Sports

Leisure Zone vs Terrace Zone Dream11 Prediction For Shaheed Chandrashekar Azad Memorial T20 Match 30: Check LZ vs TZ Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

Leisure Zone vs Terrace Zone Dream11 Prediction For Shaheed Chandrashekar Azad Memorial T20 Match 30: Check LZ vs TZ Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

LZ would want to start with a bang when they take on TZ in the Shaheed Chandrashekar Azad Memorial T20 Match 30 in Chandigarh, India.

The game will be hosted by the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. (Image Credits: khelnow.com)

The Leisure Zone will face Terrace Zone in the 30th fixture of the Shaheed Chandrashekar Azad Memorial T20. The game will be hosted by the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. Leisure Zone have won three and lost two of the five games they have played so far. They currently sit in the third position on the league table. They recently beat RSZ in their last game and will be hoping to continue their good form. While Terrace Zone have only managed one win in nine matches played. They have struggled since the beginning of the tournament and currently sit at the bottom of the table. Their only victory came in the last game against Plaza Zone.

Trending Now

It will be exciting to see if they can build some momentum off their last win.

Toss

The Shaheed Chandrashekar Azad Memorial T20 game toss between Leisure Zone and Terrace Zone will take place at 1:00 PM IST

Time

August 18, 1:30 PM IST

Venue

Sector 16 Stadium

LZ vs TZ match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Amrit Lubana

Vice-captain: Bhagmender Lather

Wicketkeepers: Arjit Singh

Batters: Harshit Singh, Gaurav Puri, Arjun Azad, Nipun Pandita

All-rounders: Taranpreet Singh, Jatin Chikara

Bowlers: Amrit Lubana, Bhagmender Lather, N Sharda, Gaurav Gambhir

LZ vs TZ: Probable Playing XI

LZ: Gaurav Puri, T Joshi, Arjun Azad (C), S N Yadav, H Choudhary, Jatin Chikara, Y Rai, M Sidhu (wk), Gaurav Gambhir, Murugan Ashwin, Jagjit Singh

TZ: Abhijeet Garg, Harshit Singh, Taranpreet Singh, RP Singh, Nikhil Sharma, Arjit Singh, Bhagmender Lather (C), Amrit Lubana, N Thakur, N Sharda, C Sharma

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES