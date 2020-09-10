Dream11 Tips And Prediction

RC Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Ligue 1 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match LEN vs PSG at Stade Bollaert-Delelis: In the upcoming Ligue 1 2020-21 fixture on Thursday late night, RC Lens will be back in action as they take defending champs Paris Saint-Germain for their second game in the competition. The Ligue 1 match between LEN and PSG will be played at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. It will begin at 12.30 AM IST – September 11 in India. After earning promotion from the second tier, the home side RC Lens suffered a 2-1 defeat at Nice in their opening fixture of the season. PSG have already been boosted by many of their rivals already dropping points this season, effectively providing them with some leeway for error as they bid to get back up to top gear. Tuchel has been left searching for a solution to the increasing amount of positive coronavirus cases that are emerging in his squad, most recently for Kylian Mbappe who faces the likelihood of missing the next four games. Lens directly benefitted from French football being curtailed early, they face a battle to get up to speed against stronger opposition.

Kick-Off Time: The Ligue 1 2020-21 football match between RC Lens and Paris Saint-Germain will start at 12.30 AM IST – September 11.

Venue: Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Marcin Bulka

Defenders – Loic Bade, Facundo Medina, Thilo Kehrer, Juan Bernat

Midfielders – Ismael Boura, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera

Forwards – Julian Draxler (VC), Pablo Sarabia (C), Florian Sotoca

LEN vs PSG Predicted Playing XIs

RC Lens: Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Loic Bade, Facundo Medina, Clement Michelin, Yannick Cahuzac, Cheick Doucoure, Ismael Boura, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Ignatius Ganago.

Paris Saint-Germain: Marcin Bulka, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Pablo Sarabia.

LEN vs PSG SQUADS

Lens (LEN): Gautier Larsonneur, Sébastien Cibois, Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel, Christophe Herelle, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Romain Perraud, Denys Bain, Ludovic Baal, Julien Faussurier, Brendan Chardonnet, Brieg Le Bars, Haris Belkebla, Heriberto Tavares, Ibrahima Diallo, Cristian Battocchio, Franck Honorat, Paul Lasne, Romain Faivre, Hianga’a M’Bock, Ferris N’Goma, Hugo Magnetti, Killian Benvindo, Idrissa Dioh, Gaëtan Charbonnier, Irvin Cardona, Jérémy Le Douaron, Rafiki Saïd, Djibril Bangoura.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.

