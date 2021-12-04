Lens: PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they take on Lens on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive so far this season and will want to step up in this game. Lens are in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have exceeded expectations this year. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Clermont this week and will need to take it up a notch in this match. PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but are yet to hit their stride. PSG have a good record against Lens and have won 11 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. Lens have managed eight victories against PSG and can trouble their opponents on Saturday. The previous game between the two sides took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for PSG. Lens gave a good account of themselves on the day and will back themselves this weekend. The Parisians were held to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend. Here are the details of when and where to watch Ligue 1 match between Lens and PSG.Also Read - Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming La Liga Santander in India: When and Where to Watch RS vs RM Live Stream Football Match Online on Voot, Jio TV; Telecast on MTV

What are the timings of the Lens vs PSG Ligue 1 Match?

The Lens vs PSG Ligue 1 Match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, December 5.

Where will the Lens vs PSG Ligue 1 match being played?

The Lens vs PSG Ligue 1 Match will be played at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Lens vs PSG Ligue 1 Match?

The Lens vs PSG Ligue 1 Match will be telecasted on VH1 in India.

Where can you live stream the Lens vs PSG Ligue 1 Match?

The Lens vs PSG Ligue 1 Match will be available for streaming on Voot Select.