Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Leon vs Monterrey Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Mexican League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match LEO vs MONT at Leon Stadium: In an eagerly-awaited encounter of Mexican League 2020, Club Leon will take on CF Monterrey on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX at the Leon Stadium – August 4 morning in India. The Liga MX LEO vs MONT match will take place at the Estadio Leon and will kick-off at 7:30 AM IST. Club Leon come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw in their first match of Liga MX against Guadalajara last week. Despite dominating the game, Club Leon weren’t able to find the back of the net and will be looking to win this game to move up the league table. CF Monterrey, on the other hand, made a winning start to their campaign. The club defeated Toluca with a 3-1 scoreline last week. Also Read - UTA vs LAL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Prediction Tips For Today’s Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers Basketball Match, Starting 5s at Walt Disney World Resort 6.30 AM IST August 4

Kick-Off Time: The Mexican League match between Leon and Monterrey will start at 7.30 AM IST – August 4 in India. Also Read - OKC vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20: Star Player, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Basketball Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Match at ESPN Wide World of Sports 1.30 AM IST August 4

Venue: Leon Stadium. Also Read - RCNT vs MTH Dream11 Team Prediction Scottish League 2020- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Ross County vs Motherwell Football Match, Predicted XIs at Global Energy Stadium 12.15 AM IST August 4

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: R. Cota

Defenders: Tesillo, Barreiro, Moreno, Montes

Midfielders: Rodriguez (VC), Mena, Pabon

Forwards: Sosa, Funes (C), Hurtado

LEO vs MONT Predicted Playing XIs

Leon: Rodolfo Cota (GK), Alfonso Blanco, Guillermo Pozos, William Tesillo, Andres Mosquera, Stiven Barreiro, Juan-Ignacio Gonzalez, Yairo Moreno, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Fernando Navarro, Gil Buron.

Monterrey: Hugo Gonzalez (GK), Luis Cardenas, Edson Resendez, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Nicolas Sanchez, Jesus Gallardo, Daniel Parra, Stefan Medina, Edson Gutierrez, Jonathan Gonzalez.

LEO vs MONT SQUADS

Leon: Guillermo Pozos, Andres Mosquera, Cameron Hall, William Yarbrough, Rodolfo Cota, José Hernández, Sebastián Fassi Álvarez, Gil Burón, Cristian Torres, Miguel Herrera, Ramiro González, Edwin Lara, Juan González, Carlos Guerrero, Adrián Vázquez, Fernando Navarro, William Tesillo, Luís Montes, Yairo Moreno, Pedro Aquino, Jorge Díaz, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Jaine Barreiro, Jesse Zamudio, Mauricio Isais, Fidel Ambríz, Saúl Zamora, Josué Sánchez, Ismael Sosa, Joel Campbell, Leonardo Ramos, José Rodríguez, Ángel Mena, José Godínez, Iván Ochoa, Jean Meneses, Jown Cardona, José Macías, Armando León, Either Jiménez.

Monterrey: Marcelo Barovero, Luis Cárdenas, Edson Resendez, José Alvarado, César Montes, Nicolás Sánchez, José Basanta, Celso Ortiz, Jesús Gallardo, William Silva Gomes Barbio, Axel Said Grijalva, Daniel Parra, Josué Domínguez,Matías Kranevitter, Edson Gutiérrez, Dorlan Pabón, Leonel Vangioni, Avilés Hurtado, Miguel Layún, Arturo González, Jonathan Gonzalez, Maximiliano Meza, Stefan Medina, Eric Cantú, Jaziel Martínez, Luis Sánchez Cedrés, Obed Martinez, William Mejía, Michell Rodríguez, Juan Machado, Sergio Villarreal, Shayr Mohamed González,Rogelio Funes Mori, Vincent Janssen, Jonathan Urretaviscaya, Rodolfo Pizarro, Carlos Rodríguez, Eduardo Banda.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LEO Dream11 Team/ MONT Dream11 Team/ Leon Dream11 Team/ Monterrey Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.