Dream11 Team Prediction RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today's Match LEP vs DOR at Red Bull Arena: In one of the much-awaited clashes of Bundesliga 2019-20, RB Leipzig will take on Borussia Dortmund on an action-packed Saturday (June 20) at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig. The visiting side Dortmund will aim to bounce back from their shocking 2-0 loss to relegation-hit Mainz when they face RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund will kick-off at 7 PM IST. The penultimate game between second and third placed teams is expected to be a nail biter as Leipzig are trailing Borussia Dortmund with just three points. Dortmund will have to come up with a power-packed performance as they eye to sign off as runners-up. On the other hand, RB Leipzig will leave no stone unturned to seal their berth in the Champions League. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga 2020 football game will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will start at 7 PM IST.

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: P Gulacsi

Defenders: L Klostermann, M Akanji, L Piszczek, A Hakimi

Midfielders: M Sabitzer, C Nkunku, R Guerreiro, J Brandt

Forwards: T Werner (C), J Sancho (VC)

LEP vs DOR Probable Playing XIs

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi – Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg – Mukiele, Sabitzer (C), Kampl, Angelino – Olmo, Werner – Schick.

Borussia Dortmund: Bürki – Piszczek (C), Hummels, Can – Morey, Witsel, Brandt, Guerreiro – Sancho, Haaland, Hazard.

LEP vs DOR SQUADS

RB Leipzig: Philipp Tschauner, Yvon Mvogo, Peter Gulacsi, Malik Talabidi, Frederik Jakel, Ibrahima Konate, Ethan Ampadu, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Hannes Wolf, Tom Krauss, Mads Bidstrup, Fabrice Hartmann, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Ademola Lookman, Yussuf Poulsen, Patrik Schick, Timo Werner, Angelino.

Borussia Dortmund: Luca Unbehaun, Eric Oelschlagel, Marwin Hitz, Roman Burki, Marco Rente, Mateu Morey, Leonardo Balerdi, Nico Schulz, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Manuel Akanji, Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Achraf Hakimi, Immanuel Pherai, Chris Fuhrich, Tobias Raschl, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Axel Witsel, Marco Reus, Mario Gotze, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho.

