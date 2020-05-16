LEP vs FRB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg, Korean Football League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match LEP vs FRB: After being halted for just over two months due to the coroavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It's the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27.

What: RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg

When: May 16, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Red Bull Arena

LEP vs FRB My Dream11 Team

P Gulasci, Angelino, M Halstenberg, L Klostermann, C Gunter, C Nkunku, N Holfer, J Haberer, R Sallai, T Werner (vice-captain), L Holer (captain)

LEP vs FRB Squads

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Yvon Mvogo, Philipp Tschauner, Angelino, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ethan Ampadu, Ibrahima Konate, Nordi Mukiele, Frederik Jakel, Malik Talabidi, Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl, Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Konrad Laimer, Tyler Adams, Amadou Haidara, Hannes Wolf, Fabrice Hartmann, Mads Bidstrup, Tom Krauss, Yussuf Poulsen, Patrik Schick, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman

SC Freiburg: Niclas Thiede, Mark Flekken, Alexander Schwolow, Nico Schlotterbeck, Lukas Kubler, Manuel Gulde, Jonathan Schmid, Dominique Heintz, Gian-Luca Itter, Philipp Lienhart, Christian Gunter, Robin Koch, Amir Abrashi, Lino Tempelmann, Yannik Keitel, Brandon Borrello, Florian Kath, Mike Frantz, Nicolas Hofler, Janik Haberer, Yoric Ravet, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai, Nils Petersen, Lucas Holer, Luca Waldschmidt

