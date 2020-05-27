LEP vs HER Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match LEP vs HER: After being halted for just over two months due to the coroavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It's the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27.

What: RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin

When: May 27, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Red Bull Arena

LEP vs HER My Dream11 Team

Gulacsi, Boyata, Klostermann, Halstenberg, Cunha, Grujic, Sabitzer, Kampl, Ibisevic, Werner (vice-captain), Schick (captain)

LEP vs HER Squads

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Yvon Mvogo, Philipp Tschauner, Angelino, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ethan Ampadu, Ibrahima Konate, Nordi Mukiele, Frederik Jakel, Malik Talabidi, Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl, Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Konrad Laimer, Tyler Adams, Amadou Haidara, Hannes Wolf, Fabrice Hartmann, Mads Bidstrup, Tom Krauss, Yussuf Poulsen, Patrik Schick, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman

Hertha Berlin: Thomas Kraft, Dennis Smarsch, Rune Jarstein, Peter Pekarik, Karim Rekik, Lukas Klünter, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jordan Torunarigha, Florian Baak, Per Skjelbred, Niklas Stark, Vladimir Darida, Marko Grujic, Javairo Dilrosun, Santiago Ascacibar, Arne Maier, Pal Dardai, Dodi Lukebakio, Julian Albrecht, Lazar Samardzic, Krzysztof Piatek, Salomon Kalou, Alexander Esswein, Pascal Köpke, Vedad Ibisevic, Matheus Cunha, Marius Wolf, Jessic Ngankam, Muhammed Kiprit

