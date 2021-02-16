Dream11 Team Predictions

LEP vs LIV, Fantasy Tips UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's RB Leipzig vs Liverpool FC Football Match at Budapest 1:30 AM IST February 17 Wednesday:

Liverpool will travel to Budapest to lock horns against RB Leipzig on Wednesday in a Round of 16 Champions League game. Liverpool has not been in top form in the Premier League and is currently placed at the sixth spot. They would like to get their act together when they take on the Leipzig side. Leipzig on the other hand has been playing consistent football as they find themselves in the second spot behind Bayern Munich in Bundesliga.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig vs Liverpool FC will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Venue: Budapest.

LEP vs LIV My Dream11 Team

P Gulacsi, I Konate, D Upamecano, A Robertson, J Henderson, D Olmo, Angelino (VC), Thiago, S Mane, Salah (C), C Nkunku.

Likely Starting XI

RB Leipzig likely playing XI: Peter Gulacsi; Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Marcel Halstenberg; Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Tasende, Olmo, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sorloth.

Liverpool likely playing XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

SQUADS

RB Leipzig:

Péter Gulácsi, Philipp Tschauner, Josep Martínez, Angeliño , Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Halstenberg, Benjamin Henrichs, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams,Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku, Lazar Samardzic, Dani Olmo, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Joscha Wosz, Yussuf Yurary Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Hwang Hee-Chan, Alexander Sørloth, Justin Kluivert, Fabrice Hartmann, Hugo Novoa Ramos.

Liverpool:

Alisson, Adrián, Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ozan Kabak, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Ben Davies, Joël Matip, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio, Fabinho , Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago , James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota , Divock Origi.

