LEP vs MUN UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Match at Red Bull Arena 1.30 AM IST December 9 Wednesday:

Leipzig will host Manchester United on Wednesday for a Champions League clash at the Red Bull Arena and it promises to be a mouthwatering tie. Both sides are studded with stars and a goal-fest could be on the cards. While United are top of the table with three wins in five games, Leipzig are third and they would like to stage an upset.

Kick-Off Time: The Champions League match between RB Leipzig vs Manchester United will start at 1.30 AM IST – December 9.

Venue: Red Bull Arena.

LEP vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- D. Gea

Defenders- Aaron Wan-Bissaka D. Upamecano, Harry Maguire, N. Mukiele

Midfielders- B. Fernandes, E. Forsberg, M. Sabitzer, Angelino

Forwards- M.Rashford, C Nkunku

Predicted 11

RB Leipzig Peter -Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Emil Forsberg, Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo

Manchester United: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford

SQUADS

RB Leipzig (LEP): Péter Gulácsi, Philipp Tschauner, Tim Schreiber, Josep Martínez, Angeliño, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sørloth, Lazar Samardzic, Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Kevin Kampl, Eric Martel, Joscha Wosz, Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Hwang Hee-Chan, Justin Kluivert, Dani Olmo, Fabrice Hartmann, Hugo Novoa Ramos, Dennis Borkowski

Manchester United (MUN): David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo

