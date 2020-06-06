Dream11 Team Prediction

LEP vs PDB Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s RB Leipzig vs SC Paderborn 07 Football Match at Red Bull Arena 07:00 PM IST June 6 Saturday: Also Read - LEV vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Football Match at Bay Arena 07:00 PM IST June 6 Saturday

After being halted for just over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It’s the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27. Also Read - FRB vs MOB Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Football Prediction and Tips SC Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Match at Schwarzwald Stadion 12 AM IST June 6

What: RB Leipzig vs SC Paderborn 07 Also Read - WBN vs FRK Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Match at Weserstadion 12 AM IST

When: June 6, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Red Bull Arena

Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Leopold Zingerle

Defenders – Angelino, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann

Midfielders – Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Sabitzer (VC), Klaus Gjasula, Sebastian Vasiliadis

Forwards – Timo Werner (C), Patrik Schick, Dennis Srbeny

Likely Playing XI

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann, Angelino, Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Timo Werner, Patrik Schick, Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo

SC Paderborn 07: Leopold Zingerle, Christian Strohdiek, Sebastian Schonlau, Jamilu Collins, Mohamed Drager, Dennis Srbeny, Sebastian Vasiliadis, Gerrit Holtmann, Dennis Jastrzembski, Streli Mamba, Abdelhamid Sabiri

SQUADS

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Philipp Tschauner, Yvon Mvogo, Angelino, Dayot Upamecano, Ethan Ampadu, Frederik Jakel, Ibrahima Konate, Lukas Klostermann, Malik Talabidi, Marcel Halstenberg, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Amadou Haidara, Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Fabrice Hartmann, Hannes Wolf, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Mads Bidstrup, Marcel Sabitzer, Tom Krauss, Tyler Adams, Ademola Lookman, Patrik Schick, Timo Werner, Yussuf Poulsen

SC Paderborn 07: Jannik Huth, Leon Bruggemeier, Leopold Zingerle, Christian Strohdiek, Jamilu Collins, Jan-Luca Rumpf, Laurent Jans, Luca Kilian, Mohamed Drager, Sebastian Schonlau, Uwe Hunemeier, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Adrian Oeynhausen, Antony Evans, Ben Zolinski, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Dominik Bilogrevic, Gerrit Holtmann, Kai Proger, Klaus Gjasula, Marlon Ritter, Rifet Kapic, Samuel Fridjonsson, Sebastian Vasiliadis, Dennis Jastrzembski, Dennis Srbeny, Streli Mamba, Sven Michel

