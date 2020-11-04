Dream11 Tips And Prediction

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2020-21 Semifinal 1 – Football Tips For Today’s Match LEP vs PSG at Red Bull Arena: In another mouth-watering encounter of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 on Wednesday night, Paris Saint-Germain will square off against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena – November 5 in India. The UEFA Champions League LEP vs PSG match will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. With equal points to their credit in the Champions League 2020-21 campaign so far, Group H teams RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain will face each other for their third match in the tournament. Leipzig have played two games so far in their UEFA Champions League 2020-21 journey, having dominated one while losing another. Their previous outing was marked against Borussia Monchengladbach in German Bundesliga, which they lost 0-1. Meanwhile, PSG had a similar fate, facing a heartbreaking defeat against Manchester United . However, they made up for the loss when they played next against Istanbul and won 2-0. Kylian Mbappe’s display of attacking efforts makes PSG hopeful of another victory. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Champions League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Also Read - MI vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Tips For 1st Qualifier IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 5 Thursday

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain will start at 12.30 AM IST – November 5 in India. Also Read - VEL vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction Womens T20 Challenge 2020 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Velocity vs Trailblazers T20 Match 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST November 5 Thursday

Venue: Red Bull Arena. Also Read - BUCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Rome 2020 Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Bergamo United CC vs Venezia CC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground 5:45 PM IST November 5 Thursday

LEP vs PSG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Keylor Navas

Defenders – Konate, Upamecano, Marquinhos, Kimpembe

Midfielders – Di Maria (VC), Paredes, Sarabia, Sabitzer

Forwards – Poulsen, Forsberg (C)

LEP vs PSG Predicted Playing XIs

RB Leipzig: Péter Gulasci; Henrichs, Orban, Upamecano, Angelino; Kampl, Sabitzer; Nkunku, Forsberg, Olmo; Poulsen.

Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Herrera, Marquinhos, Gueye; Sarabia, Kean, Di Maria.

LEP vs PSG SQUADS

RB Leipzig (LEP): Alex Dos Santos, Antonio Adan, Jan Oblak, Manu Sanchez, Renan Lodi, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Caio Henrique, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko, Santiago Arias, Oscar Clemente, Rodrigo Riquelme, Toni Moya, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Partey, Angel Correa, Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Koke, Hector Herrera, Ivan Saponjic, Joao Felix, Sergio Camello, Vitolo, Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LEP Dream11 Team/ PSG Dream11 Team/ RB Leipzig Dream11 Team/ Paris Saint-Germain Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.