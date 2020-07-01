Leroy Sane – the 24-year-old who left Schalke in 2016 to join Premier League side Manchester City – is all set to make another move as Bayern Munich has confirmed getting the winger on board for a whopping 60 million euros ($67 million). Also Read - Bayern Munich Beat Werder Bremen 1-0 to Secure Eighth Straight Bundesliga Title

The talks were on for quite some time and finally, the move has been confirmed. This will certainly boost the German club. Reports state that Sane will initially get 49 million euros and City could receive a further 11 million euros and based on his performance for the club, a person familiar with the deal said The Associated Press. The person who revealed this piece of information spoke on the condition of anonymity as the news has not been made public. Also Read - Bayern Munich A Step Closer to Securing Bundesliga Title After 1-0 Win Over Borussia Dortmund

This does not come as surprise for City manager Pep Guardiola, who has been prepared for this. Guardiola recently said that they have the arsenal to fill his space and the move will not bother City. Also Read - DOR vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Match at Signal Iduna Park 10:00 PM IST May 26 Tuesday

“We have enough good players up front,” Guardiola said. “Gabriel (Jesus) can play on the left, (Phil) Foden can play on the left. We have Raheem (Sterling). Most of them are in good condition. … I think we have other priorities, maybe. I don’t know if after the coronavirus, whether the financial situation for the club will change. We will see at the end of this season.”