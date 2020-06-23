Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match LET vs ATL at Estadio Olimpico Camilo Cano: In an exciting LaLiga clash on Tuesday late night, Levante will host Atletico Madrid on Matchday 30 at the Estadio Olimpico Camilo Cano. The LaLiga LET vs ATL encounter will kick-off at 11 PM IST. In the LaLiga points table, Levante are currently lying at the 11th spot with 38 points and are coming off after registering a 3-1 victory over Espanyol in an away from home clash. Also Read - LEI vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Match at King Power Stadium 10.30 PM IST June 23

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have impressed as they are now undefeated in their last eight games in La Liga. Their latest result was a 1-0 win over Valladolid as fill in at the fourth spot with 52 against their name. They have won 13 of the 30 matches in the tournament so far. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page. Also Read - CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Choiseul Clay Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10PM IST June 23

Kick-Off Time: The LaLiga match between Levante and Atletico Madrid will start at 11 PM IST. Also Read - GHG vs GHC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League - T20 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Gymkhana Helsinki vs Greater Helsinki CC T20 Match at Kerava National Ground 8.30PM IST June 23

Venue: Estadio Olimpico Camilo Cano

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Oblak

Defenders: Gimenez (C), Tripper, Vezo

Midfielders: Koke, Melero, Savic, Bardhi

Forwards: Costa (vc), Mayoral, Morales

LET vs ATL Probable XIs

Levante: Aitor; Coke, Bruno, Vezo, Tono; Bardhi, Vukcevic, Melero, Rochina; Morales, Mayoral.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Tripper, Gimenez, Savic, Lodi; Koke, Thomas, Saul, Correa; Felix, Costa.

LET vs ATL SQUADS

Levante: Juan Perez, Ruben Martinez, Sergio Herrera, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Facundo Roncaglia, Nacho Vidal, Pervis Estupinan, Raul Navas, Toni Lato, Unai Garcia, Darko Brasanac, Fran Merida, Inigo Perez, Jon Moncayola, Jose Arnaiz, Oier Sanjurjo, Robert Ibanez, Roberto Torres, Ruben Garcia, Aimar Oroz, Adrian Lopez, Enric Gallego, Ezequiel Avila, Kike Barja, Marc Cardona, Javi Martinez-Calvo.

Atletico Madrid: Antonio Adan, Jan Oblak, Alex Dos Santos, José Giménez, Santiago Arias, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Vitolo, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Rodrigo Riquelme, Manu Sánchez, Ricard Sánchez Sendra, Thomas, Koke, João Félix, Saúl Ñíguez, Ángel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Antonio Moya, Óscar Clemente, Álvaro Morata, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco, Sergio Camello, Darío Poveda, German Valera.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LET Dream11 Team/ ATL Dream11 Team/ Levante Dream11 Team/ Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.