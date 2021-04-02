Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Levante vs Huesca Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander- Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match LET vs HUE at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia: In another exciting LaLiga matchup on super Sunday, Huesca will host the Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia – April 3 in India. The LaLiga LET vs HUE football match will kick-start at 12:30 AM IST. Levante are in midtable level on points with ninth place and one point above 11th place. They have just eight wins out of 28 games with nine losses so far. They go into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Real Betis. Huesca can't catch a break with their win against Granada last month being just their third victory all season. Levante vs Huesca Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Levante vs Huesca Dream11 Team Player List, HUE Dream11 Team Player List, LET Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips – Levante vs Huesca LaLiga Santander, Online Football Tips – LaLiga Santander, Football Tips And Prediction – LET vs HUE La Liga 2021, Fantasy Football Prediction – LaLiga Santander.

LET vs HUE Dream11 Recent Form

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Levante and Huesca will start at 12:30 AM IST – April 3 in India.

Venue: Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

LET vs HUE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Andres Fernandez

Defenders: Clerc, Postigo, Andujar

Midfielders: Galan, Seoane, Ferreiro, de Frutos

Forwards: Mir (VC), Roger (C), Morales

LET vs HUE Probable XIs

Levante: Daniel Cárdenas, Óscar Duarte, Róber, Rúben Vezo, Enis Bardhi, Mickael Malsa, Toño, Coke, Sergio León, José Luis Morales, Rubén Rochina.

Huesca: Alvaro Fernández, Dimitrios Siovas, Gastón Silva, Jorge Pulido, Jaime Seoane, Mikel Rico, Javier Galán, Pablo Maffeo , Rafael Mir Vicente, Javi Ontiveros, Dani Escriche.

LET vs HUE SQUADS

Levante (LET): Aitor Fernández, Daniel Cárdenas, Petr Kudakovskiy, Son , Toño , Róber , Óscar Duarte, Rúben Vezo, Sergio Postigo, Carlos Clerc, Jorge Miramón, Coke, Eusebio Monzó, Nemanja Radoja, Enis Bardhi, José Luis Morales, Mickael Malsa, Rubén Rochina, Nikola Vukcevic, Jorge de Frutos, Gonzalo Melero, José Campaña, Cheick Doukouré, Alejandro Blesa, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Edgar Sevikyan, Sergio León, Roger Martí, Dani Gómez.

Huesca (HUE): Andres Fernandez, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Alvaro Fernandez, Antonio Valera, Gaston Silva, Pablo Maffeo, Pablo Insua, Pedro Lopez, Luisinho, Jorge Pulido, Javi Galan, Kike Hermoso, Mikel Rico, Kelechi Nwakali, Eugeni Valderrama, Pedro Mosquera, Sergio Gomez, Jaime Seoane, Juan Carlos, Dani Esriche, Shinji Okazaki, Joaquin Munoz, David Ferreiro, Jonathan Toro, Rafa Mir, Juan Penaloza, Carlos Kevin, Dimitrios Siovas.

