Dream11 Team Prediction

LET vs SEV La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Levante vs Sevilla FC Football Match at Estadio Camilo Cano 11:00 PM IST June 15 Monday:

La Liga has resumed behind closed doors. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between LET vs SEV will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Camilo Cano

My Dream11 Team

Fernandez, Reguilon, Carlos, Navas, Kounde, Campana, Banega, Ocampos, Rochina, Morales, De Jong

Starting XI

Levante: Aitor Fernández, Jorge Miramón, Sergio Postigo, Rúben Vezo, Carlos Clerc, Rubén Rochina, Nikola Vukcevic, José Campaña, Enis Bardhi, José Luis Morales, Borja Mayoral

Sevilla FC: Tomas Vaclik, Jesus Navas, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Torres, Fernando Francisco Reges, Ever Banega, Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Franco Vazquez

SQUADS

Levante (LET): Koke Vegas, Aitor Fernández, Iván López, Toño, Róber, Óscar Duarte, Sergio Postigo, Bruno, Carlos Clerc, Coke, Gonzalo Pereira, Eliseo Falcon, Nemanja Radoja, Enis Bardhi, José Luis Morales, Rúben Vezo, Jorge Miramón, Borja Mayoral, José Campaña, Daniel Cárdenas, Pablo Martínez, Sergio León, Hernâni, Roger Martí, Rubén Rochina, Nikola Vukcevic, Gonzalo Melero

Sevilla FC (SEV): Javi Diaz, Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Sergio Reguilon, Ever Banega, Fernando Francisco Reges, Franco Vazquez, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Nemanja Gudelj, Nolito, Oliver Torres, Rony Lopes, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyr

