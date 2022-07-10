New Delhi: Top-seed Novak Djokovic will be looking to make history, going for Grand Slam title No 21 when he takes on Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men’s singles final here on Sunday.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Looking to Clinch 21st Grand Slam; Nick Kyrgios Eyes History

Djokovic, the 20-time Major winner will be the overwhelming favourite when he takes on the mercurial Australian tennis player, who is equally known for his temperamental behaviour on and off the court.

But before two of them cross swords for Tennis' top prize, the finalists got involved in a friendly chat on Instagram ahead of the much anticipated Final.

It all started with Kyrgios sharing a tweet on his Instagram story, where he talks about the improved relationship between the two and posted with the caption mentioning Djokovic, ‘we friends now?’

In reply, the 20-time Grand Slam winner said, ‘If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow pays.’ An excited Kyrgios replied, ”Deal, let’s go to a nightclub and go nuts.”

The chat has gone viral on social media and netizens can’t stop appreciating the wonderful gesture from the players towards each other.

It was back in 2019 when Kyrgios openly criticised Djokovic.

Djokovic made it to the final by defeating local hopeful Cameron Norrie in four sets in the semi-finals while Kyrgios had an easy passage as his opponent Rafael Nadal pulled out due to an abdominal injury suffered during his quarterfinal match.

Kyrgios, the World No. 40, has won against the ‘Big Four’ — Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray — in his career — one of the few players to do so. It is a record Djokovic is aware of. And the top seed is expecting fireworks when the two meet on the Centre Court on Sunday.