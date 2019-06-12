Central Government’s Department of Youth Services and Sports has begun the final phase of the Inter-District State Football Competition from today at the Astro Turf Football Ground in Srinagar. The first of its kind inter-district football tourney is being played under the title ‘Lets Play Football’ and is a part of Indian Government’s ‘Khelo India’ project.

The tournament, which will have 1175 players from different districts, conducted its inaugural ceremony at 11 AM today. A total of 88 teams, with 44 boys and 44 girls team, will take part, representing several districts. The teams have been categorised as under-17 and under-19.

Jammu and Kashmir: “Let’s play Football”, an initiative of Central Government’s “Khelo India” began in Srinagar on June 10. 88 teams (44 boys & 44 girls) consisting of around 1200 players collectively from different districts of the state are participating in the event.(11.06.19) pic.twitter.com/PahNf1zEzf — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019



The competition for the boys will be held across four venues, Synthetic Turf TRC, Polo Ground, Gindun Sports Complex and SP College Ground, in Srinagar. While the girls will be fighting for the glory in different fields across Ganderbal district.

Reportedly, the Department of Sports has provided excellent accommodation to both boys and girls in Srinagar and Ganderbal. The entire event has been hailed as a step to promote sports at the grass-root level. The authorities have also assigned 20 buses to provide hassle-free transportation to players and officials. 200 football officials have been fielded to smoothly conduct the tournament.